1 adult, child killed in head-on collision in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Two people were injured and two people are dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in Fort Collins, according to the Fort Collins Police Department.

At roughly 11:40 a.m., Fort Collins police responded to the report of a head-on collision near the intersection of Harmony Road and Hinsdale Drive.

A 2005 Pontiac Vibe sedan was traveling west on Harmony Road when it crossed over the center turn lane and collided head-on with a 2001 Chevrolet truck traveling east on Harmony Road in the left through-lane.

The driver of the truck, Brian Sauer, 42, of Fort Collins, was taken to Poudre Valley Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

The driver of the sedan died at the scene. Two young children sustained serious injuries and were transported to Medical Center of the Rockies.

One of the children died at the hospital. The names of the victims have not yet been released by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

Harmony Road was closed between Larkbunting Drive and Starflower Drive for approximately five hours while officers processed the scene.

Investigators are working with the Larimer County Coroner’s Office to determine if drugs or alcohol contributed to the collision. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.