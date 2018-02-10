Thousands celebrate life of fallen deputy Micah Flick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Thousands came together to honor the life of El Paso County Sheriff Deputy, Micah Flick.

As the snow fell outside of New Life Church on the somber Saturday, uniformed officers stood at attention. Several held tight to the casket draped in an American flag, for the final tribute to their fallen brother, Deputy Flick.

“This is the day I never wanted to face,” El Paso County Sheriff, Bill Elder said.

Deputy Flick’s obituary said that he could be counted on for a solid handshake, a genuine conversation, a corny joke and his personal, humorous take on the latest hit pop song. Even those who never got to meet deputy flick, braved the weather to show their support.

A sergeant with Douglas County and Sheriff Elder said the past few weeks have been extremely difficult. “It’s the third one in forty days. It’s tough and they’re all sheriff deputies which is crazy. The senseless violence in this world, we’ve got to find a way to stop,” Sheriff Elder said.

“When I found out part of it was disbelief, some was anger and a lot of sadness. It was the feeling of enough is enough.” Sgt. Dave Beyer with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Elder said prior to the service, the Fountain Police Department and the Colorado Springs Police Department stepped up to cover the majority of the county posts so El Paso County deputies could attend the funeral.

Following the service there was a motorcade procession down Powers Boulevard to the cemetery where the family had a private burial for Deputy Flick.