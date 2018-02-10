Snow moves out leaving behind icy roads and cold temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow is starting to wrap up here in Denver this evening. It will taper off from north to south tonight clearing out of Colorado by early Sunday morning.

Metro Denver picked up 2.5 to 4 inches of snow today depending on the city. Here are some of today's official snowfall totals below:

Icy roads and cold temperatures will be the biggest impacts in Denver tonight now that the snow is ending. Roads are snow-packed and icy up and down the Front Range and will stay slick overnight. Take it slow if you have to drive this evening or tomorrow morning. Temperatures will stay in the single digits through Sunday morning.

Sunday's temperatures will start off bitterly cold but sunshine will warm afternoon highs into the low 40s. Sunshine and temperatures above the freezing mark will help melt away some of today's snow and will improve road conditions.

Temperatures will cool to the mid 30s on Monday as a cold front moves through Colorado. Denver will stay dry but this front will bring snow to the mountains.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mild, dry and breezy for Denver. Highs will reach the 50s on Tuesday and 60s by Wednesday.

Temperatures drop to the 40s Thursday and Friday with a 10% chance of snow returning to the Front Range.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.