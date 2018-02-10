× Snow, frigid temperatures arrives in Colorado

DENVER — A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for portions of the eastern plains, mountains and Palmer Divide until Sunday morning.

Snow showers will continue to push into the Denver metro area through the midday and afternoon hours. Snow will be heavy at times, and with a light breeze, visibility may be reduced at times. Due to the clouds and snow, temperatures will struggle to warm into the low 20s this afternoon.

Allow plenty of time to driver wherever you need to go Saturday. Be prepared for icy conditions on roadways.

Snow will come to an end by midnight, with snowfall accumulations expected to range from a trace to 3″ in the Denver metro area and eastern plains. Isolated higher amounts of 4-5″ may be possible along the Foothills.

Clouds will clear out overnight, allowing temperatures to rapidly drop. Expect lows in the single digits to near zero as you head out the door Sunday morning.

Sunday will offer more sunshine and warmer temperatures, as highs jump back into the lower 40s. This quiet weather will linger through the start of the work week, with a mix of sun and clouds expected through Friday. Temperatures will stay at, or slightly above, average in the 40s and 50s for the week ahead.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.