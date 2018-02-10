Hundreds take an icy bath in annual Polar Plunge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- On a freezing February day, hundreds of brave souls ditched their winter coats for some swimsuits while plunging into the Aurora Reservoir for a good cause

"I’m freezing, I can’t really feel my mouth which is why I’m talking like this but it was awesome, it’s a wonderful cause, I love special Olympics Colorado," said participant Cassidy Carlson.

Heavy snow and temperatures in the teens didn't stop about 300 people from diving in.

The Polar Plunge is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Special Olympics Colorado and the icy event raises thousands of dollars to help about 23,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities

This was the first of seven polar plunges across the state over the next month, so if you're not as brave as these guys, you should get a warmer opportunity in the next few weeks.