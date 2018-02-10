Head on crash in Greeley kills 1, sends 4 to hospital

GREELEY, Colo. — One person is dead and four others have sustained serious injuries following a head-on crash in Greeley Saturday night.

The crash happened at roughly 7:00 p.m. at 16th Street and U.S. 85 Bypass.

A witness told the Greeley Tribune that he was directly in front of the SUV that was struck by a red sedan and had only a moment to avoid the crash. According to the witness, the red car collided with the SUV, which was carrying four people.

Initial reports indicate that a baby may have been ejected from the SUV. The driver of the red car died in the crash.

All four people in the SUV were taken to North Colorado Medical Center.

U.S. 85 Bypass between 13th and 16th streets is closed to traffic. There is no estimated time of reopening.