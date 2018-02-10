× El Paso County sheriff’s deputy Micah Flick to be honored at funeral Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. –The funeral for El Paso County sheriff’s deputy Micah Flick takes place Saturday afternoon.

It begins at 1 p.m. at New Life Church, 11025 Voyager Parkway in Colorado Springs. It is open to the public. A procession from the church to Falcon follows the service.

You can watch the funeral on KDVR.com as well as the FOX31 and KWGN Channel 2 Facebook page.

Flick, Sgt. Jake Abendschan and deputy Scott Stone were investigating a vehicle theft when the shooting took place near the Murray Hills apartments east of downtown Colorado Springs on Monday afternoon.

Flick was killed in the shooting, Colorado Springs Police Department officer Marcus Yanez and a civilian, Thomas Villaneuva, were also wounded. The suspect, 19-year-old Manuel Zetina, was killed.

Flick, 34, is survived by his wife and 7-year-old twins. He marked his 11th anniversary with the sheriff’s office on Monday.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said donations can be made for the Flick family online or by mail. Click here to make a donation.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Foundation

1980 Dominion Way, Suite 200

Colorado Springs, CO 80918