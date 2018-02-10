× CSU interim basketball coach Steve Barnes placed on leave

FORT COLLINS — Colorado State University men’s basketball coach Steve Barnes was placed on paid administrative leave Saturday. He had been serving as the interim head coach after Larry Eustachy was placed on leave.

CSU announced the move was made by athletics director Joe Parker “pending the outcome of an ongoing climate assessment Parker is leading of the men’s basketball program,” a statement from the school said.

It was one week ago when head basketball coach Larry Eustachy was placed on administrative leave. “I have asked head coach Larry Eustachy to temporarily step away from the men’s basketball program, as he has been placed on administrative leave while we conclude our climate assessment,” Parker said on February 3. “We are diligently working through this assessment as expeditiously as possible, understanding the importance of a thorough and fair process.”

The university is investigating alleged abuse of players on the men’s team.

CSU looked into Eustachy in 2013-14 for creating an atmosphere of “fear and intimidation” among his players.

Colorado State is expected to make an official announcement early next week about the status of Eustachy at the University. Media reports about his imminent firing continue to swirl.

The Rams have lost seven games in a row.

Assistant coach Jase Herl will coach the team Saturday afternoon in a home game against San Jose State.