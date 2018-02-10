3 arrested after ramming car into patrol car in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested three people Friday night in Pueblo West following an incident that involved a brief car chase that ended with the suspect vehicle ramming into a patrol car.

Deputies responded to the area of the Sonic Drive-In, 69 S. Dunlap Drive, at about 5:25 p.m. on a report that people in a white vehicle parked in spot at the restaurant were “acting suspicious.”

The witness reported seeing the occupants rummaging through items that appeared to be stolen items that were in the trunk of the vehicle.

While en route to the call, a deputy saw a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot, 78 N. McCulloch Blvd. that matched the description of the suspicious vehicle.

As the deputy drove up to the vehicle, which had three people inside, the driver drove off.

The deputy followed the vehicle, which was reportedly speeding and driving recklessly. The driver refused to stop and turned into a parking lot.

Deputies followed the vehicle to the parking lot. A deputy blocked the exit of the lot with his vehicle to prevent the driver, later identified as Austin Chavez, 23, from leaving.

Chavez attempted to drive out of the parking lot and rammed into the driver’s side of the patrol vehicle. Chavez then got out of the car and ran but was caught a short time later. No one was injured in the incident.

The two passengers were identified as Ray Bachicha, 23, and Janelle Vasquez, 22. The two passengers stayed in the vehicle and were immediately taken into custody.

While doing a routine pat search of Vasquez after she was arrested, deputies found suspected drugs in her possession. Chavez told deputies that he was following directions and orders from Bachicha and that is why he did not stop for deputies.

Chavez was arrested for assault on a peace officer, vehicular eluding and reckless driving.

Bachicha was arrested for complicity to commit second-degree assault on a peace officer, complicity to commit vehicular eluding, criminal solicitation to commit vehicular eluding and criminal solicitation to commit second-degree assault.

Vasquez was arrested for complicity to commit second-degree assault on a peace officer, complicity to commit vehicular eluding, introduction of contraband and possession of contraband. Chavez, Bachicha and Vasquez were all booked into Pueblo County Jail.

An investigation is ongoing.