Weekend Roundup: Fire & Ice fest, Winter Carnival, Monster Jam

DENVER — Looking for something to do this weekend? Well, you’re in luck! Because this happens to be one the busiest winter-time weekends in Colorado!

Loveland Fire & Ice Festival – Loveland

The Loveland Fire & Ice Festival returns this weekend with an eclectic mix of fireworks, live entertainment, ice and fire sculpting, booze and food and so much more! Last year, more than 40,000 people attended. The event runs all weekend on 4th Street in Historic Downtown Loveland. Learn more by clicking here.

Winter Park Uphill Battle – Winter Park

You, yes you, can partake in the first ever Uphill Battle at Winter Park Resort this Saturday! It’s a poker run event, requiring participants to trek up hill on skis or snowshoes. Each participant will have to visit 5 checkpoints along the way and draw a card from them. At the end of the event, the person with the best hand will receive $500. Learn more by clicking here.

105th Annual Winter Carnival – Steamboat Springs

The best moments from the 105th Annual Winter Carnival in Steamboat Springs will take place Friday night and Saturday. This event is the oldest continuing winter carnival west of the Mississippi. It features racing, ski jumping and the famous skijoring event s down Lincoln Avenue. Fireworks are slated for this weekend — including the largest firework in North America. Click here for more info.

Grand Lake Winter Carnival – Grand Lake

There’s another winter carnival taking place in Grand Lake this weekend also. It’s slated for Saturday and will feature a ‘Superheroes and Cartoons’ theme. More info can be found by clicking here.

Bighorn Sheep Day Festival – Colorado Springs

The Bighorn Sheep Day Festival takes place in Colorado Springs on Saturday. If you head to the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center from 10am-3pm, you can help look for bighorns in their natural habitat through the center’s high-power telescopes. This event features plenty of children’s activities too. Click here to learn more.

Breckenridge Women’s Ski Week – Breckenridge

Starting Sunday, women will take over the slopes during Breckenridge’s Women’s Ski Week. This week-long event features complimentary guides, $75 lift tickets, wine break-aways and a 3-day women’s camp. Men are invited too! Click here for more info.

Monster Jam at the Pepsi Center – Denver

Monster Jam returns to the Pepsi Center this weekend. It features some of the biggest and meanest trucks you’ll ever find! For a complete schedule and ticket prices, click here.