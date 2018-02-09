× ‘Support the Shield’ community fundraiser events: Share yours

The FOX31 Problem Solvers and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are partnering with Shield616, a Colorado non-profit, to launch Support the Shield. In wake of three Colorado officers being killed in the line of duty in recent weeks, “Support the Shield” will help better equip our men and women in blue with the best gear possible.

Scroll down to see a list of community events and to submit yours.

Through donated funds, Shield 616 purchases and distributes state-of-the-art protection designed for quick deployment to departments across Colorado, and works directly with police agencies to distribute their equipment where it is needed most.

We know that many of you are looking for ways to support our officers. In addition to participating in our ongoing online campaign, FOX31 and Channel 2 are offering support to you if you raise money to help protect our officers.

Now through the end of February, FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 will include your event on our website and may even feature it on an upcoming newscast. Tell us about your event online and we’ll make sure to spread the word across Colorado.

We’re asking that 100% of the proceeds you raise under this effort go to Shield616, and we encourage you to donate the full amount online directly at Shield616, at the end of your event.

Here’s an example: A group of students at a local middle school decide to hold a bake sale or hot chocolate stand to benefit Support the Shield. Tell us about it atkdvr.com and we’ll be back in touch with information about how we will help spread the word.

During a one-day phone bank that we held on Thursday, February 8, our generous viewers raised more than $80,000, which will provide more than 50 sets of protective gear for officers in Colorado. Imagine how much more we can do if everyone gets involved.

Let’s all do our part to protect our men and women in blue as they work so hard to protect us.

Please note, we are posting these events as a community bulletin board resource. KDVR-TV and KWGN-TV have not independently vetted the individual events listings. Please contact web@kdvr.com with any questions or comments about the listings.

