Storm expected to deliver 2-4 inches of snow Saturday in Denver metro area

DENVER -- A cold front will move into the Denver metro area on Friday night, bringing colder temperatures and snow to the region.

Northeast winds will kick up Friday afternoon ahead of the storm. Snow is expected to fall in the metro area late Friday night before moving into the mountains.

After a respite on Saturday morning, snow will fall along the Front Range, with the bulk coming between noon and 7 p.m.

Northern Colorado will get 1-3 inches, with 2-4 inches in the Denver metro area, with higher totals to the west and southwest along the foothills.

The mountains will get a good burst of snow with 3-8 inches.

Temperatures will plunge with a low of 11 degrees on Saturday morning and highs struggling to get out of the 20s.

The storm will move out Saturday night and sunshine will return Sunday, making for a bluebird day at the ski resorts.

It will be cold Sunday morning with a high of 30. Temperatures will only climb to the upper 30s on Sunday afternoon.

