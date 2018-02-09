Shake Shack to host pop-up event ahead of first Colorado restaurant opening

DENVER — Popular burger chain Shake Shack is expected to open its first Colorado restaurant later this year.

An official opening date has not been announced, but the chain will host a pop-up preview event on Feb. 24.

It will be held at The Source at 3350 Brighton Blvd. from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Founder Danny Meyer is expected to be at the event.

RSVPs are required for the pop-up event. There is no guaranteed entry even with the RSVP. ShackBurgers will be served on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of two burgers per person.

Shake Shack will open later this year at a high-rise at 30th and Larimer streets.

The restaurant will feature the restaurant’s signature 100 percent all-natural Angus beef burgers, crinkle-cut fries and fresh frozen custard.

Shake Shack has several locations across the U.S., mostly on the East Coast.