Reg Cathey, of ‘The Wire’ and ‘House of Cards,’ dies at 59

Actor Reg Cathey, who ran Freddy’s BBQ Joint on the hit Netflix show “House of Cards,” and also appeared on “The Wire,” has died at 59.

“Wire” creator David Simon announced Cathey’s death Friday, tweeting:

“Reg Cathey, 1958-2018. Not only a fine, masterful actor – but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set. On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking. Reg, your memory is a great blessing.”

The Emmy-winning actor appeared in “Fantastic Four,” “Tank Girl” and “S.W.A.T.,” as well as on the hit HBO show “Oz,” among others.

Carey was born in Huntsville, Alabama and raised for some of his life in Germany, died at his New York home, where friends and family members gathered to be with him in his last moments, according to TMZ.

His cause of death is not yet clear.