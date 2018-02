Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- One person was injured after a fire broke out in an Adams County apartment complex on Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Shiloh Apartments complex in the 8100 block of Washington Street after 7 a.m.

The fire was contained to one unit and was quickly knocked down.

One person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. The name, age and gender of the person who was injured were not released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At scene of structure fire at 8100 block of Washington St. PIO will meet media in front of building 22 next to Command Post. pic.twitter.com/nEEg0cORTy — Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) February 9, 2018