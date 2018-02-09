National Pizza Day: Where to get the best deals

DENVER — Friday is National Pizza Day. Whether it’s thin crust, stuff crust, deep dish, Chicago style or New York style — the dish is a fan favorite.

Some of the top brands are offering deals to mark the day.

Promotions might vary by location and franchise. Call ahead to ensure coupons and deals are valid.

Baskin-Robbins: Free sample of Sweetheart Polar Pizza from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Chuck E. Cheese’s: Buy any large pizza and get a large thin and crispy pepperoni pizza for free. Use the offer code 5555. There are other coupons available.

Domino’s: Choose two or more items from a select menu for $5.99 each. It includes medium two-topping pizzas. Medium two-topping handmade pan pizzas are $8.99. A large three-topping pizza is $7.99.

Little Caesar’s: An extra pepperoni and cheese pizza goes for $1 when upgrading to “EXTRAMOSTBESTTEST” at participating stores.

Papa John’s: Get 25 percent off regular-priced menu items as well as other buy one, get one specials and combination deals.

Papa Murphy’s: Get $2 off any large pizza and $3 off any family-size pizza. Both offers are online only.

Pizza Hut: Two medium two-topping pizzas for $5.99, plus Hut Rewards members can get 30 percent off all menu-priced pizzas. Sign up here.

Whole Foods: Large take-and-bake pizza for $9.99 in the prepared foods department.