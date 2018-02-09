× Mysterious man turns apartment hallway into personal bathroom

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora apartment resident tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers a mysterious man is effectively turning her building’s hallway into his own bathroom.

The concerned mother says the man leaves excrement and cigarette butts in the area when he appears at approximately 9 p.m. and doesn’t leave until 7 a.m.

The building is located near South Sable Boulevard and East Kentucky Avenue.

The resident says she does not want to reveal her identity out of fear of the man and whoever may be letting him into the building. “It’s just unsafe I don’t know what he’s capable of.”

The resident says she is frustrated because the man has been entering the building for several months and adds, “there’s other places to use the bathroom, who just uses the bathroom in the hallway like that?”

A property manager tells the Problem Solvers they will install surveillance cameras to monitor the area and hopefully bring the problem to an end.

Legal expert Jacob Eppler says any tenant with an issue should always submit their complaint in writing to the landlord or management company. If nothing is done about a threat to public health, the state health department should be contacted.

Eppler explains, “There are certain things that are clearly laid out that a landlord is supposed to do and one of them involves basic maintenance of the common areas, making sure they are clean and sanitary and that sort of thing, so when you speak to someone using the common area as a bathroom, it really could go directly to this issue.” There is more information here about tenant rights.