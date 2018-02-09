Life Time feels like a resort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is 130,000 square feet of fitness awesomeness. The brand new Life Time Athletic Flatirons just opened in Broomfield and provides everything members could dream of when it comes to healthy living, healthy aging and entertainment. General Manager Gino Santia and Group Training Coordinator Jordan Witt came in to give us the grand tour. Life Time Athletic Flatiorns is open seven days a week from 4am to midnight. A range of memberships are available fo individuals, couples and families. Call 720-531-8000.