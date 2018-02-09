Frustration mounts at state Capitol as more lawmakers get accused of harassment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Another Lawmaker has been accused of harassment by a fellow legislator.

Rep. Susan Lontine has accused State Senator Larry Crowder of sexual harassment.

“We were ordering drinks, I asked him - to make conversation - what do you drink Larry? And he said he doesn’t drink because 'it impairs my sexual performance,'” Lontine said.

Lontine also alleges a separate inappropriate touching episode.

Lontine says the events took place last year but she decided to come forward now because she became upset with Crowder’s lack of an apology and the slow nature of the ongoing harassment reporting process.

“I’ve seen nothing happen,” Lontine added.

Lontine isn’t alone in her frustration.

So far four lawmakers have been accused of sexual harassment.

Active investigations continue into Senator Randy Baumgardner, Senator Jack Tate, Rep. Steve Lebsock, and now Senator Larry Crowder.

Crowder has denied any wrong doing and says he apologized to Lontine.

Crowder declined an interview request.

This week State Senator Lucia Guzman, the minority leader, resigned from the committee investigating lawmakers because of how slow of a process it is.

“I want to separate myself from the slow process,” Guzman said.

Republicans this week in a press conference said they need to respect the “integrity” of the process and that it is meant to be conducted confidentially.

Senate President Kevin Grantham would not comment at the time whether the outcome of the investigation and any sanction would be made public when it is concluded.

“I can’t say one way or another,” Grantham said.