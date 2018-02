ASPEN PARK, Colo. — A garage and exterior of a home were on fire in Aspen Park when firefighters arrived Wednesday night.

Crews from the Elk Creek and Inter Canyon fire departments responded.

“Inter Canyon Firefighter Jeremy Swanson was part of a search crew and [he] rescued a dog from the home,” the Elk Creek Fire Department posted on Facebook.

He carried the big pooch to safety, as you can see in the photo above.

No injuries were reported.