Crashes on I-25 in northern Colorado kill one near Wellington

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — I-25 was closed in northern Colorado north of Fort Collins following crashes that killed one person Friday night.

The first crash happened at 7:34 p.m. at I-25 and Owl Canyon Road near Wellington.

The Colorado State Patrol says that crash involved a semi and car.

When emergency crews arrived, another vehicle crashed into the back of a fire truck. The Wellington Fire Department said the driver of that car was killed. None of the firefighters on the truck were hurt.

Road conditions deteriorated in parts of Colorado as a winter storm moved into the region.