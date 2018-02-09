Foggy morning, then partly cloudy; weekend snow still on track

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The first of two cold fronts slammed into the Front Range early Friday morning, spreading fog and freezing mist into Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The fog and freezing mist covered the Plains as the front moved in from the northeast, reducing visibility to near zero at Denver International Airport.

High temperatures occurred in the early-morning hours. Temperatures will continue to fall for the rest of the day into the 30s.

The second cold front moves in Friday night and will deliver snow for Denver and the Front Range. It might arrive earlier in Fort Collins and Greeley, then move into Denver.

Snow is likely overnight and through the day Saturday before ending in the evening.

Snow totals have increased, with 2-5 inches in Denver, Fort Collins and Greeley, with 3-6 inches in the western suburbs and foothills. The ski areas could get 6-12 inches.

Highs will only be in the 20s with lows around 10 degrees on Sunday morning.

As the storm moves out, sunshine returns on Sunday with a high near 40 degrees.

