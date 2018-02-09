Cherry Creek student gets perfect scores on ACT & SAT tests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — The Cherry Creek School District has a lot to celebrate after 17 of its high school seniors earned a perfect score on their ACT test and 2 received a perfect score on their SAT test.

While that’s impressive and all, there was one student who received a perfect score on both!

A perfect score on the ACT test is 36 and a perfect score for the SAT test is 1600.

Cherry Creek High School Senior Hari Sowrirajan received both scores.

To learn more about Hari and his accomplishment, select ‘play’ on the video above and watch Kevin Torres’ Unique 2 Colorado series. To learn more about the other students who received perfect scores on the individual tests, click here.