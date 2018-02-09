Support the Shield – Thank you! More than $100,000 raised for officers – You can still help

Carnaval 2018 – Maria Empanada

Posted 3:17 pm, February 9, 2018, by , Updated at 03:20PM, February 9, 2018

Learn the Samba, or just enjoy the amazing dancing and entertainment of Carnaval 2018 at Maria Empanada at Broadway and Louisiana.  All the South American fun kicks off Saturday, Feb. 10th, from 6:30 - 8:30.