A wintry start to the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front will be heading our way later tonight. We are expecting low clouds to form through the evening hours. There could be some patchy freezing drizzle/fog especially north & east of downtown along I-76 heading toward the northeast plains.

Snow will develop during the overnight hours. There may be some light accumulation early on Saturday. However, the best chance for a few inches of snow will arrive around Noon and last into the evening hours before ending. Snow totals in metro Denver look to range from 1" to 3". There will be slightly higher totals of 4" to 5" on the south, west & east sides of the city. Roads will turn slick with temperatures on Saturday only in the teens to low 20s.

Snow will also be falling in the Colorado mountains with totals by late Saturday ranging from 4" to 10" possible. Travel in & out of the high country along I-70 and over mountain passes will be difficult and slow. Please plan on extra time if your travel plans take you there.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.