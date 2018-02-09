Support the Shield | Thank you! More than $80,000 raised for officers | You can still help

Reducing food waste at home

Posted 11:16 am, February 9, 2018, by

Families everywhere make dinner and don’t finish the jar of sauce. Monica Salafia from Mind of Nutrition  shows us a few recipe ideas to help reduce waste and use the entire jar with Cucina Antica.

·         Around 60 million tons of produce is wasted every year in America (roughly $160 billion worth). Some of that waste is due to lack of meal planning and improper storage. That’s around $2,200 of waste per family.

·         Food waste is a big problem in our country and getting bigger. How can you help?

·         Make sure each dish is made with enough servings in mind.

·         Families waste all types of foods, but the most frequently wasted foods are meat, fish and poultry.

·         If you still have leftover pasta sauce try including it in meatloaf, cocktail sauce, paninis, Bloody Mary’s or stuffed peppers.

  • Olive Tapenade 

    Ingredients:

    1 cup Cucina Antica Garlic Marinara cooking sauce

    ½ cup chopped Kalamata olives

    ½ cup chopped roasted peppers

    1 tbsp. capers

    Directions:

    1. Combine 1 cup of pasta sauce with a 1/2 cup of chopped Kalamata olives, 1/2 cup of chopped roasted peppers, and a tablespoon of capers.
    2. Garnish with some chopped parsley and serve with carrots, celery, and crackers.
    3. Or if you want to get extra fancy, mix the tapenade with some store bought hummus and then smear the concoction onto slices of French bread.
    4. Top each one with some arugula for a punch of color and peppery flavor.

     

    Salsa

     

    Ingredients:
    1 cup Cucina Antica Garlic Marinara cooking sauce

    2 tbsp. lime juice

    Corn kernels

    Black beans

    Cilantro

    Diced red onion

    Hot sauce

    Directions:

    1. Mix a cup of marinara with a dash of hot sauce, 2 tablespoons of lime juice, corn kernels, black beans, chopped cilantro, and diced red onion.
    2. And voila! You've got a bowl filled with instant salsa.

     

    Italian Quesadilla

    Ingredients:

    Leftover Cucina Antica Garlic Marinara cooking sauce

    Whole grain tortilla

    Mozzarella cheese

    Salsa (from above)

     

    Directions:

    1. To make one at home, spread some pasta sauce on a medium whole grain tortilla.
    2. Then, top with mozzarella cheese and veggies, fold it in half and then pan-fry until golden brown and the cheese is melty