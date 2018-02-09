Reducing food waste at home

Families everywhere make dinner and don’t finish the jar of sauce. Monica Salafia from Mind of Nutrition shows us a few recipe ideas to help reduce waste and use the entire jar with Cucina Antica.
· Around 60 million tons of produce is wasted every year in America (roughly $160 billion worth). Some of that waste is due to lack of meal planning and improper storage. That’s around $2,200 of waste per family.
· Food waste is a big problem in our country and getting bigger. How can you help?
· Make sure each dish is made with enough servings in mind.
· Families waste all types of foods, but the most frequently wasted foods are meat, fish and poultry.
· If you still have leftover pasta sauce try including it in meatloaf, cocktail sauce, paninis, Bloody Mary’s or stuffed peppers.
Step # 3: Where can viewers find Cucina Antica and learn more about you?
- You can learn more about me on https://www.mindonnutrition.com/
- You can find Cucina Antica products at nationally at Whole Foods and locally at Target and Fresh Market and of course, you can always order online at Amazon.
- Learn more about Cucina Antica at https://cucina-antica.com/.
- Olive Tapenade
Ingredients:
1 cup Cucina Antica Garlic Marinara cooking sauce
½ cup chopped Kalamata olives
½ cup chopped roasted peppers
1 tbsp. capers
Directions:
- Combine 1 cup of pasta sauce with a 1/2 cup of chopped Kalamata olives, 1/2 cup of chopped roasted peppers, and a tablespoon of capers.
- Garnish with some chopped parsley and serve with carrots, celery, and crackers.
- Or if you want to get extra fancy, mix the tapenade with some store bought hummus and then smear the concoction onto slices of French bread.
- Top each one with some arugula for a punch of color and peppery flavor.
Salsa
Ingredients:
1 cup Cucina Antica Garlic Marinara cooking sauce
2 tbsp. lime juice
Corn kernels
Black beans
Cilantro
Diced red onion
Hot sauce
Directions:
- Mix a cup of marinara with a dash of hot sauce, 2 tablespoons of lime juice, corn kernels, black beans, chopped cilantro, and diced red onion.
- And voila! You've got a bowl filled with instant salsa.
Italian Quesadilla
Ingredients:
Leftover Cucina Antica Garlic Marinara cooking sauce
Whole grain tortilla
Mozzarella cheese
Salsa (from above)
Directions:
- To make one at home, spread some pasta sauce on a medium whole grain tortilla.
- Then, top with mozzarella cheese and veggies, fold it in half and then pan-fry until golden brown and the cheese is melty