Reducing food waste at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Families everywhere make dinner and don’t finish the jar of sauce. Monica Salafia from Mind of Nutrition shows us a few recipe ideas to help reduce waste and use the entire jar with Cucina Antica.

· Around 60 million tons of produce is wasted every year in America (roughly $160 billion worth). Some of that waste is due to lack of meal planning and improper storage. That’s around $2,200 of waste per family.

· Food waste is a big problem in our country and getting bigger. How can you help?

· Make sure each dish is made with enough servings in mind.

· Families waste all types of foods, but the most frequently wasted foods are meat, fish and poultry.

· If you still have leftover pasta sauce try including it in meatloaf, cocktail sauce, paninis, Bloody Mary’s or stuffed peppers.

Step # 3: Where can viewers find Cucina Antica and learn more about you?