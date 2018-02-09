50-year-old woman dies from salmonella outbreak at Aurora restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- FOX31 learned a 50-year-old woman died as a result of salmonella poisoning after eating at a restaurant in Aurora in November.

The woman is identified at Denise Castaneda of Westminster according to the Adams County coroner.

We talked with her mother who says they ordered take-out carnitas at La California. Soon after Denise started throwing up. Her mother says Denise was hospitalized, had surgery and then she died. "I`m pretty upset. She died not knowing what she had. I didn`t expect her to die before me. I didn`t get as sick," Denise's mother told us.

FOX31 first brought you the story Thursday of 33 people who were sickened after they ate at La California restaurant in Aurora in November 2017. The Tri-County Health Department said the salmonella outbreak killed one person and three others were hospitalized. La California is at East 17th Avenue and Peoria Street.

The health department said lab tests show the family combination meal might have led to the poisoning. The meal includes ingredients such as meat, beans and cilantro.

But investigators could not pinpoint what started the outbreak.

The health department said the outbreak affected people who ate at La California from Nov. 4-26. Almost all of the people infected experienced diarrhea and abdominal cramping.

La California earned an "F" in the Restaurant Report Card for 30 critical violations in its March 2015 health inspection.

La California remained open

How is it possible that La California was still open and operating? The Problem Solvers asked a former leader at Tri-County Health that question. "We have certain criteria for shutting down a restaurant, and we go on super high alert when we have an outbreak like this. We look for certain criteria that indicate that there is an ongoing risk of transmission. We didn`t find an ongoing risk in this circumstance," Dr. John Douglas said.

One woman says several of her family members became ill. She was shocked when she learned during our newscast Thursday why they got so sick in November.

Alejandra said her 4-year-old daughter was throwing up, she had diarrhea and a temperature.

She didn't want us to give her last name but she did want to share her story Friday.

She said she bought a family combo meal at La California on November 12. It's the same meal Tri-County Health linked to the salmonella outbreak.

"My oldest son started throwing up. They called me from school that I had to go pick him up because he had a lot of pain in his stomach," Alejandra said. That was the next day after they ate the food. By that same afternoon she says she and her two kids felt awful.

"Temperature ... a lot of stomach hurt ... throwing up and diarrhea ... and this started getting worse worse worse," she said.

She rushed her daughter to the hospital two days later when there were no signs of improvement.

Alejandra's daughter and son both tested positive for salmonella.

She said the health department called three times. They were "asking questions about where I buy my food ... where is the last time we ate at a restaurant."

There were a lot of questions but Alejandra said she didn't get any answers.

She ended up with $1,200 in medical bills.

She said it was a horrible experience made worse when she learned someone died. "Thank God my daughter didn`t die. She`s OK now but she could`ve been one of the ones that died."

The health department said if it didn't reach out to Alejandra to give her information, it said it should've and admits it might handle things differently next time.

FOX31 visited the restaurant for comment Thursday. It was open but no one talked with us. We went back around lunch time Friday and La California was closed.