30-year-old woman reported missing in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. — A woman went missing in Arvada on Thursday, police said Friday.

Caryn Padilla, 30, was last known to be in the area of Union Street and West 58th Avenue, the Arvada Police Department said. Her family reported her missing about 7 p.m. Thursday.

Padilla is new to the area and is not familiar with Arvada and Wheat Ridge, police said.

She’s described as 5-foot-1 and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 720-898-6900 or 729-898-6757.