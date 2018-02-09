× 3 Denver sheriff’s deputies injured in scuffle with suspect at courthouse

DENVER — Three Denver Sheriff’s deputies were injured in a scuffle while they escorted an inmate, Eli Mayfield, to court Friday morning. That’s according to Denver Sheriff Fraternal Order of Police spokesman Mike Britton.

Mayfield allegedly became upset because he wasn’t allowed to carry a bible and photos into the courtroom at the Lindsey-Flanigan Courthouse, Britton said.

The scuffle grew in intensity to the point where it took eight deputies to restrain the suspect.

He said one deputy was bitten on the arm. Another received a “severe” scratch on his face. It was unclear what happened to the third injured deputy.

All three were taken to Denver Health Medical Center for treatment. Denver police said all of the injuries were minor and the deputies were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Mayfield is charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old at Bruce Randolph Avenue and Cherry Street in March 2016. His trial resumes Monday morning.

