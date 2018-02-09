$2,800 in prescription drugs intercepted at Colorado State Penitentiary

CANON CITY, Colo. — About $2,800 of a prescription drug was intercepted by staff at the Colorado State Penitentiary in Canon City earlier this month, the Colorado Department of Corrections said Friday.

About 70 pieces of Suboxone were found in a package marked as “privileged mail” on Feb. 2, officials said.

Staff cannot read privileged mail but can inspect the contents for contraband while the offender is present.

When staff opened the envelope, they discovered the large quantity of Suboxone hidden with the pages.

Officials said in the prison setting, reselling the drug would have a value of about $2,800.

“Dangerous drugs pose a threat to the safety and security of our prison system,” Department of Corrections executive director Rick Raemisch said.

“The introduction of drugs inside a facility can lead to serious assaults on other offenders and staff. Staff’s diligence during the search of the mail is to be commended.”

Suboxone usually is prescribed to people battling opioid addiction, but it’s also sold on the street and abused, according to the American Addiction Centers.