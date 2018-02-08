Winter’s cold & snow is coming back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a couple of mild days our temperatures will start to drop starting on Friday.

#cowx after reaching the upper 50s & low 60s today a wintry change is on the way...get ready pic.twitter.com/3F1vUDLeI9 — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) February 8, 2018

Highs will reach the mid 40s in Denver early tomorrow and then fall back into the 30s by evening. It will be mostly cloudy with pockets of freezing drizzle possible. So, be careful on area roads especially during the evening commute.

We are expecting light snow early on Saturday followed by more widespread & accumulating snow during the afternoon and evening hours. It still looks like snow totals for most areas in metro Denver will range from 1"-2". There may be some spots on the south side of town that get up to 3". And, the same is possible on the eastern plains where some 3" totals could be measured.

We will have two more small chances for snow next week with the first on Tuesday followed by another shot of Thursday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are.

