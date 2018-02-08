Valentine’s Day Meal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Mark Kalix from Appliance Factory Warehouse shows us how to make the perfect dish for Valentine's Day.

Fresh Pasta Dough

Yield: 4 servings

2 1/2 cups AP flour, plus more for dusting

1 teaspoon kosher salt

4 large eggs

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

To make dough: Place flour and salt in a large food processer. Blend the eggs and oil into the flour until a tight ball forms. Knead dough until it is smooth and flexible but not sticky, adding small amounts of flour as needed. Shape the dough into a ball and flatten into a disk. Cover with plastic wrap and allow to rest for at least 20 minutes or up to an hour at room temperature.

To roll dough: Secure a pasta machine to the edge of a long countertop. Using a bench scraper, cut the dough into three pieces. Keep extra dough covered in plastic wrap while working with one piece. With a rolling pin, roll the piece of dough into a rough rectangle so that it will fit inside the widest setting of the pasta machine. Roll the dough through the machine, catching it with one hand as you roll with the other. Take the dough and trifold it like a letter. Turn the dough so one open end faces the machine and roll it through on the widest setting again. Fold, turn, and roll once more on the widest setting.

Tomato Pomodoro Sauce

This quick pan sauce pairs wonderfully with fresh pasta noodles. If your quick one can make the sauce in the time it takes for the noodles to cook. Keep in mind that fresh pasta noodles cook in 3 to 4 minutes.

1 teaspoon canola oil

4 tomatoes, diced

1 clove garlic, minced

½ small shallot, diced

2 tablespoon white wine

2 tablespoon water from pasta pot (helps sauce stick to noodles)

¼ pound butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Sprinkle of parmesan cheese

In a preheated sauté pan add oil then tomatoes, garlic and shallots. Saute until soft then add wine and water. Reduce slightly, remove from heat, add pasta, toss with cheese and serve immediately.