× University of Colorado Skier Happy to Represent Buffs in Olympics

BOULDER, Colo.- University of Colorado women’s Nordic skier Petra Hyncicova will compete in three Olympic races in PyeongChang. The two-time NCAA Champion is making her first Olympic appearance, she is one of 10 Nordic skiers representing the Czech Republic. Kami Carmann explains how Petra’s career at CU as helped her fulfill a dream.

Hynicova will compete in three cross country races.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saturday, Feb. 10 – Ladies' 15K Skiathlon (combines 7.5K of both disciplines into one race, starting at 12:15 a.m. MT)

Tuesday, Feb. 13 – Ladies Sprint Classic (qualification heats start at 1:30 a.m. MT)

Sunday, Feb. 25 – Ladies' 30K Mass Start Classic (actually will start at 11:15 p.m. MT on Saturday, Feb. 24 in the U.S.)