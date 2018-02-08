Support the Shield: Call-in donations Thursday to help provide protection for law enforcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Together we can all help protect members of the Colorado law enforcement community.

FOX31 Problem Solvers and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are partnering with Shield616, a Colorado nonprofit, to launch “Support the Shield.”

In wake of three officers being shot and killed in the line of duty in recent weeks “Support the Shield” will help better equip our men and women in blue with the best gear possible.

Through donated funds, Shield 616 purchases and distributes rifle-ready protection designed for quick deployment to departments across Colorado and the nation.

Shield616 works directly with police agencies to distribute their equipment where it is needed most.

We’ll be holding a phone bank on FOX31 and Channel 2 with members of the Shield616 organization on Thursday from 6 a.m. to noon, and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The number is 303-218-2337.

Donations can be earmarked for specific agencies or Colorado in general. Shield616 works directly with police agencies to distribute their equipment to specific officers.

“As a community, we are saddened by these tragic officer deaths and we all want to do something to help these men and women who risk their lives for us daily,” said Joan Barret, Vice President & General Manager of KDVR-TV, “Through this campaign we want to offer a way for us in the community to help keep our men and women in blue safe.”

