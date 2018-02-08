Santa Fe Drive reopens after 90-minute closure after possible road rage incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- Southbound Santa Fe Avenue was closed for nearly 90 minutes on Thursday morning for a possible road rage incident, the Littleton Police Department said.

One vehicle was reported to have its windshield shot out. Several law enforcement officers were in the area investigating.

Officers were seen with flashlights sweeping Santa Fe, searching for evidence.

Santa Fe was closed between West Union Avenue and West Belleview Avenue about 5:30 a.m. It reopened just before 7 a.m.

It's not known if there were any injuries or if police were searching for any suspects.