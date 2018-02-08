× Project Sanctuary O.P.S. Gala

Who: Project Sanctuary

What: O.P.S. Gala

When: Friday, May 18, 2018 from 6:30pm-10pm

Where: CU South Denver Campus (click for map)

FOX31 Denver, as part of Serving Those Who Serve, is honored to support this year’s O.P.S. Gala presented by our partners at Project Sanctuary.

Project Sanctuary takes military families from battle ready to family ready through our six-day therapeutic retreats and two-year follow-up programming. We provide healing, hope and empowerment to help families transition and thrive, whether in their homes, commands or communities. Join us for an inspiring evening to support this amazing cause. The evening features exciting silent and live auctions, a banquet-style dinner, and celebration with military supporters from across the country.

For more information and to register, click here.