One person dies of salmonella poisoning from eating at Aurora restaurant, health department says

AURORA, Colo. -- The Tri-County Health Department has confirmed to FOX31's Erika Gonzalez that one person has died from salmonella poisoning related to eating at a restaurant in Aurora.

The health department tells FOX31 that 33 people were sickened by eating at La California restaurant on Peoria Street in November 2017. One person died from issues related to salmonella.

The health department says lab tests show the family combo meal may have led to the poisoning.

The health department says the outbreak affected people who ate at La California from November 4 to November 26, 2017.

La California is at 1685 Peoria Street in Aurora.

The health department's report says 13 of the 33 cases are confirmed, and 20 of the cases are probable for salmonella. The illnesses involved 32 restaurant patrons and one employee.

Twenty-five cases had exposures at the restaurant with their meals with a 5-day period from November 10 to November 14, 2017.

La California earned an 'F' in FOX31's Restaurant Report Card two years ago for 30 critical violations in its March 2015 health inspection.

