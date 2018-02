Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tomorrow is national bagel day... And national pizza day! And you can celebrate both... At the same time!

here to show us how to make delicious pizza bagel recipes at home was Chef Mark Dym.

After you taste Thomas' Pizza Flavored Bagel...

you'll probably want more!

that's why the company is giving bagel-lovers the chance to win free bagels for a year!

just visit Thomas' Facebook page to enter the contest.