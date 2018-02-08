Mystery booms perplexing to residents, authorities in Wheat Ridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. -- A real mystery in Wheat Ridge and police are asking for your help solving the case.

People have been reporting hearing booms and sounds that sometimes wake them up in the middle of the night.

But no one knows what’s causing these sounds.

The area they seem to be coming from is between Wadsworth to Sheridan and West 26th to West 38th avenues.

The area happens to be next to the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

The problem is, no one can determine the source of the sounds.

Lawrence Brasier said they seem to be, “coming from a little bit east, It sounds like its coming from 38th and Pierce.”

Brasier added, “Well I have heard them twice and it sounds like a car wreck and then another will sound like a dumpster (crashing to the ground) and then a couple of other people they said it sounded like an explosion like a house being blown up.”

Joanna Akhbari said, “At one time I thought I heard them on this road just right here on Upham just right outside. (I) Came out and there was like nothing here. NOTHING. I don’t know what they are. I want to know what they are.”

And so do a lot of other people like Robert McLeod who have reported the booms on Wheat Ridge PD’s Facebook page.

Mc Leon said, “I’ve just heard three or four times in the last several months hear a big boom - bigger than fireworks. Don’t know what it would be and it would just wake you up.”

Now Wheat Ridge PD is asking people to report the booms to their non-emergency number, 303-237-2220.

Wheat Ridge Police Spokesperson Sara Spaulding said, “We absolutely want to know the cause and figure out what’s happening to see if there is any danger to the public, but at this point we just don’t have any evidence that points us to any kind of danger.”

Some of the sounds are reportedly so loud, they’ve rattled dishes and startled neighbors.

Josh Salazar said, “It could be a boom, it just echos throughout the whole community.”

Those sounds then are gone without a trace.