Man who killed, dismembered Aurora man sentenced to life in prison

AURORA, Colo. — A man who killed and dismembered a homeless man near Interstate 225 in Aurora in 2015 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Richard Allen Darling, 37, was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Thursday for the 2015 slaying of Rey Pesina, the district attorneys office said.

Police found Pesina’s body near a homeless camp under the bridge overpass near East Sixth Avenue and I-225, according to authorities.

“What has struck me most is …. the complete and utter lack of any semblance of remorse” from Darling, Senior Deputy District Attorney Jake Adkins told court during sentencing, according to a statement from prosecutors.

“This defendant responds with threats of violence to any perceived transgression against him,” Adkins said. “He has demonstrated he is capable of carrying through with his threats. He should never be released into society.”