Man caught up in deadly Colorado Springs shootout couldn’t feel legs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A bystander who was shot during a shootout that killed an El Paso County sheriff’s deputy told a friend that doctors don’t know if he’ll be able to walk again.

The Gazette reported that Thomas Villanueva told Diondre Dunn that he tried to run after being shot Monday in Colorado Springs but fell because he couldn’t feel his legs.

His sister, Selina Dubbel, said Villanueva is expected to have surgery on his spinal cord Thursday. She declined to say whether he is paralyzed.

A GoFundMe account set up by friends says Villanueva had just picked up some food and was headed home when he was shot.

Villanueva told Dunn on Facebook Messenger that he came across eight undercover officers and then a man came out of nowhere, saw him first, and shot him.

The shooting left deputy Micah Flick dead, and two other deputies, a Colorado Springs Police Department officer and Villanueva wounded. The suspect was killed.