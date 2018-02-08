Man accused of attacking another man with sword appears in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. – The man who allegedly waived a Samurai sword in public and injured a man in Boulder, appeared before a judge Thursday.

The suspect, 26-year-old Cody Parker, is facing first degree assault charges for reportedly using the samurai sword to cut the victim. The victim was rushed to the hospital and had to get sixteen stitches to close the wound in his hand.

“I was shocked,” witness Derek Navarette said.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Navarette watched a strange attack play out right in front of him, near Pearl Street in Boulder. He captured the situation on his cell phone.

“Started waiving the sword in the guy’s face and he was getting really close,” Navarette said.

FOX31 obtained the arrest papers that said the Samurai sword belonged to the victim, Chris Dassau.

Dassau told police he had it in a sheath in his backpack. He said Parker came up behind him, and grabbed the sword from his bag. When he asked what was going on he said “the suspect responded with, 'you got my old lady jumped.'” Dassau said he didn’t know Parker or what he was talking about. He told police “he felt in fear for his life during this assault.”

“At one point the other gentleman went to go grab the sword when it was in his face and the guy pulled back and at that point I think he cut his hand pretty good,” Navarette said. “Then he swung the sword around and hit the guy in the side of the thigh with it.”

Navarette said he wasn’t sure if he should try to intervene.

“This is insane I thought, should I get out to help him? But I had my 2-year-old son in the car and that’s just a position I didn’t want to put myself in.”

Police later found out that the suspect’s girlfriend, Aneta Urban, had a prior argument with the victim’s girlfriend, which may have been motive for the attack.

Navarette said he is just glad no one was critically hurt.

“It was crazy to see someone walking around in 2018 with a sword, especially one of that size. I’m glad nobody got seriously injured because it could have been bad with a sword that size,” Navarette said.

The arrest papers also said as Parker was leaving the area, Dassau heard a female state “baby, take the bike and get out of here. You did what I told you to do.”

Parker is facing first degree assault charges. Urban is facing charges of conspiracy to commit first degree assault.