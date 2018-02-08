× Eagle Crest High School band instructor accused of having sex with student

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – A band instructor at Eagle Crest High School has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a student, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said they arrested Geoffrey Adam Banninger, 23, at his home in Golden on Wednesday.

The part-time band instructor is accused of having sex with a 16-year-old female student and authorities believe the incidents happened at Banninger’s home.

He was arrested on suspicion of Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Positon of Trust and for Sexual Assault on a Child, Pattern of Sexual Abuse; both class 3 felonies.

Banninger was fired by the Cherry Creek School District and had also been a volunteer coach with the Arvada High School Band.

He is being held on a $5,000 bond.