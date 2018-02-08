Douglas County parents concerned after strange call placed through district’s emergency system

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Douglas County parents reached out to the FOX31 Problem Solvers after receiving a strange call through the Douglas County School District’s emergency system.

The school district said a phone message was sent out on Thursday that said the “board is considering pursing additional funding from voters.”

“The message was sent via the wrong communications channel. It was sent via our emergency system instead of through our regular communications system. This was 100% human error on our part. The Communications Office takes full responsibility for this mistake — this was not done by our Board of Education,” said DCSD Communications Officer Stacy Rader in a statement on Facebook.

In the statement, the district apologized for any concern the message may have caused and said they will follow up with an email version of the message.