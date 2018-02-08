‘DeepFake’ video software attracts those looking to harm, embarrass others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- New artificial intelligence technology (A.I.) is allowing those with creative talent to do some amazing things, but in the wrong hands that same technology can cause heartbreak and grief.

You may have seen viral videos showing the face of actor Nicholas Cage superimposed onto other actors’ bodies, making it appear that he stars in the films.

These are called “DeepFakes,” A.I. technology that allows the user to replace one person’s face with another in a video format.

Cyber security expert Mitch Tanenbaum tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers the technology was originally designed for users who just want to have a little fun, but it has made its way into the wrong hands. “You have people with a warped sense of reality.”

Tanenbaum adds that those most at risk are celebrities who typically have many photos available online because it takes a good number of still photos to make just one DeepFake video.

Technically, the fewer videos you have online, the safer you are, for now.

Tanenbaum warns that if certain public figures are targeted, like politicians, the impact could be serious. “If you want to go and throw an election one way or another, what would (a fake video) do to the candidate's results in the poll? Would people believe those are real or not real could you tilt an election like that?”

Tanenbaum explains that unfortunately, our laws are not keeping up with the advancement of technology, so legal recourse for victims can be difficult to achieve.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers found that some sites like Reddit (and reportedly Pornhub) are fighting back against DeepFake videos, by not allowing them on their sites. But unfortunately, there’s little else that can be done to stop those who want to take the fun out of today’s amazing technological advances.

For more information about cyber security and risk mitigation you can contact Mitch Tanenbaum at Information Risk Strategy Consulting here.