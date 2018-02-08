CSP trooper rescues newborn puppy found abandoned in Trinidad

TRINIDAD, Colo. — A puppy found abandoned outside the Colorado State Patrol’s office in Trinidad is doing well after a trooper rescued the hours-old puppy last month.

The unidentified trooper heard a puppy crying outside the office – the little puppy was alone with no sign of the pup’s mom or possible owners. The puppy’s eyes were closed and its umbilical cord was still attached.

The trooper acted quickly and took the puppy to Fisher’s Peak Veterinary Clinic and once the puppy was checked out, they worked with Noah’s Ark animal shelter to find the puppy a foster home with volunteer Teresa Clark.

Clark bought newborn puppy supplies and decided to name the little guy Trooper, after the person who rescued him.

“The state patrol trooper who found him is an unsung hero. He or she rescued this puppy in a remarkable way. Our local patrol office is actually located right next to busy I-25 at exit 11, so it’s a bit of a miracle the pup’s cries could be heard among the traffic noise,” said Laurel Young, Noah’s Ark Animal Welfare Association Executive Director.

“In all the hurry to help the newborn the day he was found, unfortunately no one got the name of the officer who rescued him,” Young said. “We would love the opportunity to know the name of his rescuer.”

Clark says that Trooper is doing well now and is eating, sleeping, and learning to walk.

“His favorite things to do are eat and sleep. He especially loves to sleep on his back with his belly exposed,” Clark said. “I’ve never seen a puppy do this as often as Trooper does, it’s really quite unique.”

Trooper will remain in foster care for now but will eventually be available for adoption.