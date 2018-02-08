× Colorado’s 15th annual Chinese New Year Celebration

Colorado’s 15th annual Chinese New Year Celebration takes place on Friday, February 9, 2018, 6 – 11 pm downtown in the McNichol’s Building on Colfax at Civic Center Park.

Cost: $100 young Professional, $225 General Admission, includes unlimited drinks, food and entertainment.

The Nathan Yip Foundation’s 2018Year of the Dog celebration will spread over three floors of the building, with food, interactive entertainment and an authentic Chinese Night Market. All proceeds from the evening will benefit The Nathan Yip Foundation, which provides funding for educational projects for the most vulnerable children in rural Colorado and China.