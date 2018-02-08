CDOT, cannabis industry work to stop people from driving while high

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- On January 1, 2014, Colorado changed the meaning of Rocky Mountain high. Sales of recreational marijuana became legal.

The opportunity for legal cannabis commerce did not escape Shannon Brooks.

She and her husband own eight marijuana dispensaries in the Denver metro area called Lightshade. She says business is great. That is an accurate statement. Marijuana sales in Colorado is a $1 billion industry. There are more dispensaries here then Starbucks.

In 2016, 77 people died in car crashes with active THC in their blood.

That’s almost half the number of alcohol related deaths. “People just don’t talk about driving high the way they do about drunk driving," Colorado Department of Transportation spokesman Sam Call.

That attitude, he said, is a problem. “We just want people to drive high less. And we won’t get there unless we have additional partners at the table."

That’s why CDOT has teamed up with Colorado’s marijuana industry to create a conversation about cannabis. Colorado’s legal pot sellers are at that table, but there still may be a few empty chairs that need to be filled by the people who get high and then drive.

You can participate in an online survey about this issue. Just follow this link.