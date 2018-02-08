Brighton officer shoots suspect during altercation

BRIGHTON, Colo. — An officer shot and injured a suspect during an altercation on Wednesday night, the Brighton Police Department said.

Officers responded to a report of a female being chased by a male near 744 Mockingbird St. just before 10:30 p.m.

When police arrived, a struggle ensued between the male and an officer. During the struggle, the suspect was shot by the officer.

The man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. No officers were injured.

The Adams County Critical Incident Team is investigating the case.

The names of the officers and the suspect were not released.