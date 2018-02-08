× Beware of phone scam asking for money for fallen officers

DENVER — As a result of the recent tragedies surrounding the law enforcement community, we now have a scam alert for you to look out for. We’ve had multiple viewers reach out to us to report scam calls from various area codes.

The callers on the other line claim they are collecting donations to help fallen officers, but it turns out the money isn’t for law enforcement at all.

“I couldn’t believe it, I honestly couldn’t believe it,” Sarah Watson, who answered a scam call, said.

She says she got a call Wednesday afternoon that she thought was like any other.

“The guy on the phone just said I’m calling to take donations for fallen officers, equipment for the officers,” Watson said.

The out of state caller couldn’t answer any questions about where the money would go or what organization he was with and when she started to get skeptical, Watson says he became pushy.

“Just trying to run his guilt trip about, if I don’t donate it’s going to be bad,” Watson said.

Watson didn’t fall for what turned out to be all the red flags of a scam.

“We see it very often with tragedies,” Krista Ferndelli with the Better Business Bureau said.

She said these kinds of scams are common.

“Press for things like the exact name of the organization, how and where the funds will be distributed, do some research on your own, like going directly to the website and making sure that the efforts are valid,” Ferndelli said.

If anyone uses high pressure tactics to try and get you to give up your information, Ferndelli says that’s a sign it’s a scam.

Most of our viewers said the calls were from out of state numbers, but one viewer also reported an in-state number.